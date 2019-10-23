

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's jobless rate fell marginally in September, data from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.



The registered jobless rate fell to 5.1 percent in September from 5.2 percent in August and July. That was in line with economists' expectation.



In the same month last year, the jobless rate was 5.7 percent.



The latest fall in unemployment was the lowest seen since September 1990, when jobless rate was 5.0 percent.



The number of newly registered unemployed persons increased to 137,500 in September from 117,400 in the preceding month.



