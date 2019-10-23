Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 23.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A115FG ISIN: IE00BLS09M33 Ticker-Symbol: PNT 
Tradegate
23.10.19
10:57 Uhr
35,200 Euro
-0,200
-0,56 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
PENTAIR PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PENTAIR PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,200
35,600
13:36
35,200
35,600
13:36
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PENTAIR
PENTAIR PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PENTAIR PLC35,200-0,56 %