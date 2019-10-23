

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Blackstone (BX) reported third-quarter fee related earnings of $440 million or $0.37 per share, up 27 percent year-over-year. Distributable Earnings was $710 million or $0.58 per share, down 8 percent from prior year. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.53, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Third-quarter total revenues declined to $1.74 billion from $1.93 billion, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $1.36 billion, for the quarter.



Total assets under management was $554.0 billion, up 21 percent year-over-year. Fee-earning assets under management was $394.1 billion, up 15 percent from prior year.



Blackstone has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.49 per common share to record holders of common shares at the close of business on November 4, 2019. The dividend will be paid on November 12, 2019.



