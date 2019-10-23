

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) revealed earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $384.6 million, or $1.69 per share. This compares with $374.5 million, or $1.58 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $1.54 billion from $1.47 billion last year.



Northern Trust Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $384.6 Mln. vs. $374.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.69 vs. $1.58 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.63 -Revenue (Q3): $1.54 Bln vs. $1.47 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX