Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 23.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854009 ISIN: US6658591044 Ticker-Symbol: NT4 
Frankfurt
23.10.19
08:14 Uhr
87,50 Euro
+1,00
+1,16 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
89,00
89,50
15:33
88,50
89,50
15:32
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NORTHERN TRUST
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION87,50+1,16 %