

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, Canadian technology and media company Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI, RCI.TO) slashed its revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2019, to reflect accelerated adoption of Rogers Infinite plans.



For fiscal 2019, the company now projects revenue to range between a decline of 1 percent and a growth of 1 percent from C$15.10 billion revenues reported in fiscal 2018. Previously, the company expected revenue to grown in the range of 3 to 5 percent.



