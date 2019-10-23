Plantronics Inc Is Dirt Cheap & at a Major DiscountFor all you bargain hunters out there, I may have the perfect small-cap tech stock: Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT). Its shares are currently dirt cheap, and they could easily double in price.PLT stock is up 13.2% this year but down 34.6% over the past year and down more than 50% from its record high. The weakness in Plantronics stock provides an average-risk opportunity.The company focuses on the high-prospects unified communications solutions segment. Plantronics offers video and conferencing solutions to companies and call centers, along with sales to consumers.Its markets include the Americas,.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...