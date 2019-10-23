Plantronics Inc Is Dirt Cheap & at a Major Discount
For all you bargain hunters out there, I may have the perfect small-cap tech stock: Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT). Its shares are currently dirt cheap, and they could easily double in price.
PLT stock is up 13.2% this year but down 34.6% over the past year and down more than 50% from its record high. The weakness in Plantronics stock provides an average-risk opportunity.
The company focuses on the high-prospects unified communications solutions segment. Plantronics offers video and conferencing solutions to companies and call centers, along with sales to consumers.
Its markets include the Americas,.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
For all you bargain hunters out there, I may have the perfect small-cap tech stock: Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT). Its shares are currently dirt cheap, and they could easily double in price.
PLT stock is up 13.2% this year but down 34.6% over the past year and down more than 50% from its record high. The weakness in Plantronics stock provides an average-risk opportunity.
The company focuses on the high-prospects unified communications solutions segment. Plantronics offers video and conferencing solutions to companies and call centers, along with sales to consumers.
Its markets include the Americas,.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...