One-day event for email marketers to feature speakers from Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Adobe

250ok, an Indianapolis-based email analytics and deliverability platform, announces the inaugural Global Sender Summit, a one-day gathering of serious and educated email senders from around the world discussing the latest technologies, strategies, and keys to email campaign success. Presented in partnership with MailerQ, a high-performance mail transfer agent (MTA), the event will be held November 7 at Level Eleven in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and will feature an impressive speaker lineup composed of email industry thought leaders.

"The email industry spans the entire globe," said Greg Kraios, CEO of 250ok. "With our new Global Sender Summit, 250ok and MailerQ intend to bring together some of the most sophisticated senders to network and collaborate to inspire greater achievements in our field in the years to come. With our agenda, speakers, and location, we're confident this will be a landmark event."

The Global Sender Summit will provide opportunities for large-scale, highly-informed email marketers to glean insight from some of the largest brands in the world, from a multitude of roles within the email ecosystem. Attendees can expect to learn from industry executives through case studies, client-driven insights, and personal experiences.

"We are pleased to launch a global platform where professionals of the email industry can join to share their experiences, best practices, case studies, and more," said Michael Linthorst, CEO of MailerQ. "Having a place to share and discuss different topics is crucial for progress and we are happy Global Sender Summit can be the medium for that. For the first edition, we welcome email professionals to our beautiful city, Amsterdam."

Attendees will hear the latest updates on email personalization and segmentation, the state of deliverability today and how to improve it, how to improve the ROI on your email, and so much more, including regionalized topics like GDPR and its impact on the European email landscape.

"I'm really looking forward to speaking at the Global Sender Summit," said Marcel Becker, director of product management at Verizon Media Group. "The opportunity to connect with highly-knowledgeable senders from all over the world to discuss the future of email best practices is something email marketers can't miss."

Industry leaders sharing their expertise at Global Sender Summit include:

Antony Malone, Marketing Director at Booking.com

Marcel Becker, Director of Product Management at Verizon Media Group

Lacy Surber, Sr. Manager, High Tech Customer Success at Salesforce Marketing Cloud

Stephen Ford, Deliverability Practice Manager EMEA at Adobe

Tamara Bond, Delivery Operations Manager at dotdigital

James Castro-Edwards, Partner at Wedlake Bell

For more information on the Global Sender Summit or to register to attend, please visit globalsendersummit.com/2019. For more information on MailerQ, visit MailerQ.com and for more information on 250ok, visit 250ok.com.

About 250ok:

250ok is a SaaS platform bringing marketers advanced insights into email deliverability, design, sender reputation, fraud protection, and consumer engagement-the ultimate email intelligence add-on to any ESP. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, 250ok's platform provides email data and insights for a large and growing number of businesses in categories ranging from travel, publishing, tech, and retail-including three of the top six US retail eCommerce companies by sales share in 2018.

About MailerQ:

MailerQ is a high-performance on-premise Mail Transfer Agent built for sending and controlling large volumes of email. It is built with a strong focus on performance, ease-of-use and insight. MailerQ comes packed with the functionality necessary for every serious sender and is continuously being expanded based on user input and industry requirements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191023005164/en/

Contacts:

Media:

For 250ok

Hannah Goodwin

hannah@blastmedia.com

317-806-1900 x 120