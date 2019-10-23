Douglas Bain will take over as the head of the company's growing technology sector

KCR, an international clinical development solutions provider, has named Douglas Bain the organization's Chief Technology Officer.

Douglas Bain comes to KCR with over 20 years of experience in the development and implementation of clinical trial technology solutions. As a pioneer in electronic data collection (EDC) implementation, Mr. Bain championed the shift towards 'trials of the future' with his operation of the first virtual trial cloud platform Clinpal. At KCR, Doug plans to build on this by putting these modern trial methods into action.

On his plans for KCR, he says "KCR is recognised as a high-quality boutique Contract Research Organization that provides unrivalled cross-region clinical trial services. Sporting the highest level of customer retention in the industry, KCR has demonstrated their ability to combine quality with performance. With the further application and development of technology, I see this company taking a leading role in clinical development innovation."

Bain will begin his tenure at the KCR Group by developing the technology strategy for Curandus. Curandus is a KCR sister company designed to manage patient engagement, and Mr. Bain will advance its ability to execute true patient centric solutions on an international scale.

Of the selection of Bain as the CTO, KCR CEO, Mike Jagielski said "Doug is a pioneer of EDC technology in this industry. He was working on IBM Clinware software, when 'EDC' as a term was not even established. More recently, he developed his own forward-looking technology solutions and has an unparalleled understanding of the user perspective. That combination of innovative thinking, deep understanding of software capabilities and full awareness of the customer perspective puts him in the perfect spot to achieve success as KCR's Chief Technology Officer."

About KCR:

KCR is a clinical development solutions provider for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries. We support clients with full-service clinical development capabilities across three main areas: Trial Execution, Consulting and Placement. KCR operates across four main regions: North America, Western Europe, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe, with a main operational hub located in Boston, MA. Our strategic hub locations, technical capabilities and solution offerings allow for the optimized delivery of trial execution strategies to develop life-changing therapies. KCR offers access to an estimated population of 1.1 Billion people. For more information visit www.kcrcro.com.

About Curandus:

Curandus is a patient management company for clinical trials. Curandus refines patient communication by offering mobile and accessible connection to patients on a digital platform where healthcare providers can monitor patients and address feedback in real-time a healthier and smoother process than ever before. The company also supports providers by offering patient recruitment and staffing solutions to study sites, accelerating trial timelines for an overall reduced time to market while maintaining high quality management processes. For more information please visit curandus.io.

