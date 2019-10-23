National Investment Banking Association (NIBA): Registration Quickly Filling Up for National Investment Banking Association's 147th Investment Conference in New York City

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2019 / The National Investment Banking Association ("NIBA") returns to New York City for its 147th Investment Conference, Nov. 12-13, 2019, at the landmark Westin New York at Times Square. Opportunities to maximize and enhance visibility and build brand awareness are available for sponsors while companies of virtually any size and sector are invited to reserve an agenda presentation slot. Contact us to sponsor or present.

Sponsors of the event include Accesswire, BANQ, Carmel, Milazzo & DiChiara LLP, CFO Squad LLC, Directors & Officers Insurance.com, Equities.com, Fitzgerald Yap Kreditor LLP, Hanover International Inc., Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC, NetworkNewsWire, RRBB, SheppardMullin, Thayer O'Neal, and V-Rooms. NIBA investment conferences are designed as a one-and-a-half-day, fast-paced, intimate event that offers attendees, presenting companies and sponsors the opportunity to fully engage with a wide array of interested parties. Presentations by quality, emerging growth companies will be featured during the morning hours, followed by more in-depth, one-on-one meetings in the afternoon. Educational speakers and informational panels, along with a welcome reception and several networking events round out the event.

Those attending are registered investment advisors, private equity groups, family offices, investors, broker dealers, investment bankers, boutique corp. finance, specialized investment brokerages, venture capital groups, fund managers and industry service providers.

About National Investment Banking Association (NIBA)

Since 1982, the National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) has been serving the micro-cap and small-cap investment community. We have hosted 146 investment conferences showcasing hundreds of public and private companies seeking access to the financial industry. Our network has raised over $17 billion and is responsible for 90% of all IPOs under $20 million. Our network is made up of thousands of investment professionals representing over 60 key industry services and includes over 8,800 registered representatives that have over $78 billion in assets under management.

Additional details about the National Investment Banking Association's 147th Investment Conference, Nov. 12-13, 2019, in New York City can be found at: https://nibanet.org/conferences/niba-november-12-13-2019-new-york-ny-conference.

Follow NIBA on Twitter @NIBAnet and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NIBAnet

NIBA Contact:

Emily Foshee, Executive Director

706-208-9620

emily@nibanet.org

SOURCE: National Investment Banking Association (NIBA)

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/563795/Registration-Quickly-Filling-Up-for-National-Investment-Banking-Associations-147th-Investment-Conference-in-New-York-City