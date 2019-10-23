

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Brink's Company (BCO) updated its full-year 2019 non-GAAP guidance to reflect higher-than-expected negative currency translation. Full-year non-GAAP guidance now includes revenue growth of 8 percent (7 percent organic) to $3.7 billion (updated from prior guidance of $3.75 million). Operating profit growth is projected at approximately 14 percent to a range between $385 million and $405 million (revised from prior midpoint of $415 million). Earnings per share is anticipated to grow 16 percent to a range between $3.90 and $4.10 (versus prior midpoint of $4.20 per share). Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $3.96 on revenue of $3.72 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the third-quarter, non-GAAP operating profit rose 7 percent to $102 million. Earnings per share was $1.05, up 11 percent from prior year. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.04, for the quarter.



Third-quarter non-GAAP revenue increased 8 percent year-on-year to $925 million. Analysts expected revenue of $931.07 million, for the quarter.



