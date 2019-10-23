XBiotech Inc.: XBiotech Announces First Patient Enrolled in Randomized Multi-Center Clinical Study Evaluating Bermekimab Therapy in Patients with Hidradenitis Suppurativa

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIT) announced today that the first patient was enrolled in its randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical study evaluating bermekimab in patients with moderate to severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS). The multi-center, international study will enroll approximately 150 patients into three arms: two bermekimab dosing regimens versus a placebo arm over sixteen (16) weeks of therapy. The study is chaired by renowned investigative dermatologist Alice Gottlieb, MD, PhD, Medical Director of dermatology at the Mount Sinai Beth Israel Campus and Clinical Professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.



The study's primary endpoint is the percentage of subjects achieving Hidradenitis Suppurativa Clinical Responsefor a more complete description of the study.

Dr. Gottlieb commented, "With bermekimab we now have a potential new tool in the toolbox to treat diseases like hidradenitis suppurativa. Targeting IL-1? represents a new class of medication. I am pleased that we are underway with a large randomized study that we can expect will provide definitive findings for this novel therapy."

John Simard, XBiotech CEO, stated, "HS is a cornerstone for our bermekimab dermatology franchise. We are excited to launch this large randomized study. We expect this study will corroborate the promising safety and efficacy results seen in our previous clinical trials of bermekimab to treat HS, including rapid and dramatic reduction of pain. Our True Human antibody platform harnesses the human body's natural antibody response to disease, and we hope that in the case of HS, bermekimab will offer an effective, safe relief to people with this difficult condition."

Bermekimab has demonstrated its safety and efficacy treating HS in two previous clinical studies. A recent open label study demonstrated that weekly bermekimab is an effective therapy, as measured by improvement in disease according to HiSCR, the key measure of disease in HS. In the study, 61% of patients with no prior biological therapy achieved positive HiSCR at 12 weeks1, and 63% of patients who had failed previous biological therapy (i.e. adalimumab) achieved a positive HiSCR at 12 weeks. Another unrivaled finding in the study was a significant treatment-related reduction of pain in HS patients. Reducing pain is widely recognized among experts as a key objective for HS treatment, but this symptom has been largely unaddressed by available drugs. Pain was assessed with a patient questionnaire using a numerical rating scale from 0 to 10. A 30% and =1-unit reduction in pain score is considered a clinically important relief from pain, and no approved monotherapy for HS has elicited a clinically significant effect on pain2. Remarkably, a substantial majority of patients treated with weekly bermekimab achieved this endpoint: 67% and 72% at week 12 who had prior or no prior anti-TNF therapy, respectively.

An earlier double-blind, placebo controlled, randomized study also evaluated bermekimab in the treatment of HS. The study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating significant improvement of HiSCR in patients treated with bermekimab compared to control after 12 weeks of therapy

About Hidradenitis Suppurativa

Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS) is a chronic, inflammatory skin disorder affecting areas rich in apocrine glands. Nodules appear in the affected areas and progressively become swollen with spontaneous rupture and release of pus. This process occurs repeatedly leading to formation of deep sinus tracts and painful dermal abscesses4,5. Therefore, HS is often devastating for patients with significant impact on quality of life6. The Dermatology Life Quality Index (DLQI) for HS is 8.9, being higher than any other skin disorder7. Traditional treatments comprise of antibiotics, antiandrogens and surgery. The global prevalence for HS is estimated at up to 4% of the population5.

About XBiotech

XBiotech is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to pioneering the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. XBiotech currently is advancing a pipeline of therapies based on harnessing naturally occurring antibodies from patients with immunity to certain diseases. The approach to use natural human immunity as a source of new medicines offers the potential to redefine the standards of care a wide range of diseases. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, XBiotech also is leading the development of innovative manufacturing technology to reduce the cost and complexity of biological drug production. For more information, visit www.xbiotech.com .

About True Human Therapeutic Antibodies

XBiotech's True Human antibodies are the only available antibodies derived without modification from humans who possess natural immunity to certain diseases. (Unlike all commercially available antibodies, which are called "Humanized" or "Fully Human", XBiotech's True Human antibodies are directly sourced from the natural human immune response for specific diseases without modification, and thereby have not been shown to cause immunogenicity.) With discovery and clinical programs across multiple disease areas, XBiotech's True Human antibodies have the potential to harness the body's natural immunity to fight disease with increased safety, efficacy and tolerability.

