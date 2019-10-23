

NORFOLK (dpa-AFX) - Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $657 million, or $2.49 per share. This compares with $702 million, or $2.52 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.7% to $2.84 billion from $2.95 billion last year.



Norfolk Southern Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $657 Mln. vs. $702 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.49 vs. $2.52 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.58 -Revenue (Q3): $2.84 Bln vs. $2.95 Bln last year.



