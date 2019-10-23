Technavio has been monitoring the global advanced lead-acid battery market since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 4.89 billion during 2019-2023, decelerating at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191023005350/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global advanced lead-acid battery market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 140-page research report with TOC on "Advanced Lead-acid Battery Market Analysis Report by Geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA), by Application (automotive, stationary, and others), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the change in the energy mix. In addition, the increase in the adoption of microgrids is anticipated to further boost the growth of the advanced lead-acid battery market.

There is an increase in the demand and consumption of power around the world, which is resulting from economic development and the growing population. In addition, the growing environmental concerns caused by GHG emissions is motivating governments to adopt sustainable and renewable energy resources such as wind, solar, and biomass. However, the addition of renewable resources into the energy mix has drawbacks, which include the intermittent nature of power generation through renewables such as solar PVs. This has driven the need for energy storage systems (ESS) or solutions such as advanced lead-acid batteries. Thus, this change in energy mix is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Advanced Lead-acid Battery Market Companies:

Clarios

Clarios is headquartered in the US and owns and operates businesses under various segments. The company offers advanced lead-acid battery offerings based on EFB technology. The offerings of the company are available under its several brands, such as Varta, Heliar, and Delkor.

Crown Battery Manufacturing Co.

Crown Battery Manufacturing Co. is headquartered in the US and has announced that it will move its Chicagoland SLI distribution center from Villa Park to Lombard in the US. The company offers advanced lead-acid batteries, which are used in several applications, such as off-grid solar PV systems.

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. is headquartered in the US. The company offers UltraFlex advanced lead-acid batteries through its subsidiary Smart Storage Pty Ltd., also known as Ecoult. These batteries have a power of 20 kilowatts and allow remote monitoring by operators.

EnerSys

EnerSys is headquartered in the US and has business segments across regions including the Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company offers advanced lead-acid battery-based solutions for a wide number of applications, such as energy storage and solar power generation.

Exide Technologies

Exide Technologies is headquartered in the US. The company offers several advanced lead-acid batteries, such as Tudor High-Tech Carbon Boost, Exide Premium Carbon Boost, Exide Start-Stop EFB, and Sonnenschein A400.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Advanced Lead-acid Battery Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Automotive

Stationary

Others

Advanced Lead-acid Battery Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Utilities are:

Battery Separator Market Global Battery Separator Market by type (lithium-ion battery, lead-acid battery, and others) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Aviation Battery Market Global Aviation Battery Market by type (nickel-based batteries, lithium-based batteries, and lead-based batteries) and geography (Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191023005350/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com