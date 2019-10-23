The nation's Central Procurement Board, on behalf of utility NamPower, has announced a tender to select an engineering, procurement and construction services contractor to work on a PV facility.The Namibian authorities have launched a tender to choose an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services contractor for the 20 MW Omburu solar project, according to documents published on the website of the Central Procurement Board of Namibia. Interested contractors must pay a non-refundable fee to the procurement board, after which they may attend a site visit near the city of Omaruru on ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...