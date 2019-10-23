

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Syria and Russia have signed a deal to ensure the withdrawal of Kurdish forces from north eastern Syria.



The agreement was signed in the Black Sea resort of Sochi where Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, held hours-long talks.



As per the deal, Syrian and Russian forces will monitor the ongoing withdrawal of Kurdish fighters from the sensitive Syrian region.



After the pull-out of U.S. forces earlier this month, Turkish troops entered northern Syria to push the Kurdish-led Syrian Defense Forces (SDF) away from the border area, and to create a safe zone in Syrian border to resettle tens of thousands of Syrian refugees currently in Turkey.



Friday, Turkey declared a temporary ceasefire in its military offensive to allow the withdrawal of the fighters of the Kurdish YPG from the safe zone.



The 120 hour truce ended Tuesday.



The new agreement calls for a 150 hour time frame starting Wednesday for the Kurdish fighters to pull back 30 kilometers along the border from the Euphrates to the Iraqi border.



The Kremlin said Syria's President Bashar al-Assad agreed to co-operate with the joint patrolling of Kurdish withdrawal, and to send its border guards to the Syrian-Turkish border.



But the response of Kurdish militias and political leaders to the Russia-Turkey deal is not known.



