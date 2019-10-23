Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2019) - David H. Brett, President & CEO, EnGold Mines Ltd., (TSXV: EGM) ("EnGold" or the "Company") reports that drill hole AZS19-80 intersected 6.18 gpt gold, 0.8 % copper and 2.63 gpt silver over 4.55 metres, including 13.9 gpt gold, 1.55 % copper and 4.8 gpt silver over 0.72 metres, within the Aurizon South gold structure located on the Company's 100% owned Lac La Hache Property in the Cariboo region of BC. Full results of the two-hole program are tabulated below. Results of EnGold's 1,500 sample soil survey are still pending. Intercepts are core lengths and not true widths as the true width at the point of intersection has not yet been determined.

"We are encouraged by the continued high grade gold results we are seeing at Aurizon as we step out, over good widths," said EnGold CEO David Brett. "We believe there is strong potential to increase the grade and tonnage of the Aurizon South Gold maiden resource with further drilling, as the current density of drilling is modest, and the structure is open at depth and on strike to the south."

September 2019 Aurizon Deposit Drilling Location, Orientation, Assay Summary DDH E N Elev. Dip Azimuth EOH Au Cu Ag Interval From To

NAD 83 Zone 10 m m deg deg m g/t % g/t m m m AZS19-80 618090 5757790 1385.0 62 290 411.18 6.18 0.80 2.63 4.55 322.00 326.55

including 8.32 0.97 3.23 3.05 323.5 326.55 including 13.90 1.55 4.80 0.72 324.65 325.37 AZS19-81 618090 5757790 1385.0 62 278 402.03 1.45 0.31 1.60 1.00 329.75 330.75

0.73 0.77 3.70 0.40 358.00 358.40

"Adding new high grade intercepts to Aurizon Gold is part of EnGold's larger exploration strategy at Lac La Hache, to build underground-minable tonnes of copper/gold," said EnGold VP Exploration Rob Shives, P.Geo. "The high grade copper-magnetite skarn, carbonate replacement and gold-rich hydrothermal breccia deposits at Lac La Hache occur at shallow to intermediate depths within larger, alkalic and calcalkalic porphyry systems. In the northern part of the project, newly defined low-grade, bulk tonnage Mo-Cu porphyry potential at Scorpio is completely untested. In the southern part, combined IP chargeability, gravity and magnetic patterns present compelling deeper targets that we look forward to exploring."

Rob Shives P.Geo., VP Exploration and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.

Quality Control/Quality Assurance Program

EnGold Mines Ltd follows procedures which ensure sample security, chain of custody and Quality Assurance/Quality Control for all drilling and geochemical sampling, conforming to industry practices defined by Canadian Institute for Mining, Metallurgy (CIMM) standards, and required for TSX-listed companies by National Instrument 43-101.

All core was logged and photographed. Sampled intervals were sawed in half, bagged, sealed and sent securely to ALS Canada Ltd for analyses. Half-gram samples were digested with aqua regia acid then analyzed by inductively coupled plasma-atomic emission spectrometry (ICP-AES) for 35 elements (ME-ICP41). A 30 gram split is analyzed for gold by fire assay with a gravimetric finish (ME-GRA21). Copper values exceeding 1 percent were analyzed using aqua regia digestion with an ICP-AES finish (ME-OG46) to improve accuracy and precision at higher grades. As part of our comprehensive QA/QC program, one standard, one blank and one in-line replicate were inserted into the sample stream in each group of approximately 20 samples in each analytical batch.

