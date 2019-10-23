F.H. Cann & Associates, Inc. is Named as a Gold Winner for a Team Massachusetts Economic Impact Award

The 16th Annual Awards are Recognizing 15 Companies for their Outstanding Contributions to the Massachusetts Economy

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2019 / The founders of F.H. Cann & Associates, Inc., a company that provides outstanding accounts receivable management services, are pleased to announce they were just selected as a Gold Winner for a Team Massachusetts Economic Impact Award.

To learn more about the Team Massachusetts Economic Impact Awards and the 15 companies that were recognized for their key contributions to the Massachusetts economy, please visit https://massecon.com/events/16th-annual-team-massachusetts-economic-impact-awards-luncheon/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the 16th annual awards recognize Massachusetts companies on the basis of job growth, facility expansion, investment and community involvement that has taken place since January 1, 2018. The winners, including representatives from F.H. Cann & Associates, Inc. (FHC) will be honored at a luncheon on November 26, 2019 at the Renaissance Boston Waterfront Hotel.

"Each of the employers has a unique and amazing story," said Peter Abair, Executive Director of MassEcon, "but they have in common an appreciation for Massachusetts and its most precious resource, its talented and hardworking staff."

F.H. Cann & Associates, Inc., which is located in North Andover, is a certified woman-owned/family-owned and operated organization that provides call center solutions, debt collection and loan resolution services.

The fact that FHC has been selected for such a prestigious award will not surprise the many satisfied clients who have used the company's services over the past two decades. As the company spokesperson noted, the company is proud to be a national leader in providing their clients with compliant services and outstanding recovery rates.

"We are dedicated to providing solutions to your most difficult account receivables," the spokesperson noted, adding that as an industry leader, the team from FHC works with start-ups, publicly traded companies, municipalities, government agencies and educational institutions to achieve quantifiable results.

One of the main reasons FHC has enjoyed such success and accolades like being named a Gold Winner for a Team Massachusetts Economic Impact Award, the spokesperson said, is their group of highly trained and motivated employees.

"Every employee from the customer service representative to the CEO understands and respects the fact that we work for you."

About F.H. Cann & Associates, Inc.

F.H. Cann & Associates, Inc. (FHC) was established in 1999 and has been providing best-in-class accounts receivable management services for over 20 years. More information can be found on their official website: https://www.fhcann.com.

