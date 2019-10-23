

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against its key counterparts in early New York deals on Wednesday.



The kiwi appreciated to 0.6414 against the greenback and 69.62 against the yen, from its early 2-day lows of 0.6386 and 69.16, respectively.



The kiwi firmed to near a 2-week high of 1.0675 against the aussie, after falling to 1.0710 at 5:30 pm ET.



The NZ currency was trading at 1.7344 against the euro, up from an early low of 1.7412.



Next key resistance for the kiwi is seen at 0.66 against the greenback, 73.00 against the yen, 1.05 against the aussie and 1.70 against the euro.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX