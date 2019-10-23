Dutypoint Group Launches Tradepumps.com, their Latest Evolution

GLOUCESTER, England, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1976, the Elmbridge Supplies Company was set up as a supplier of pumps and other related products to local farmers and tradespeople in the Elmbridge area of Gloucester. After many years of growth, the Elmbridge Pump Company was set up in 1995 as a separate entity with the aim of creating a specialist supplier of pumps to the industry that could provide the essential specialist knowledge that was required to give a high level of support. In so doing, the company extended its reach to satisfy the needs of customers located all over the UK not just Gloucester.

While remaining under the same family ownership, the company continued to evolve and modernise and in 2001, Dutypoint Systems was born. Taking its name from the 'duty point', the point on a pump curve where a centrifugal pump operates at maximum efficiency, Dutypoint Systems was set up with the aim of applying the wealth of knowledge gleaned from supplying the industry to create a range of high quality pumping systems, starting with cold water booster sets.

In 2006, Dutypoint Systems became the first manufacturer to achieve WRAS approval of a booster set, showing the company's commitment to quality and first-rate design and in 2010, the company received its 2000th order for a booster set.

Since this crossing this milestone, the company hasn't stood still and has continued to bring innovate, new products to the market including combined tank and pump systems such as the best-selling ScubaTANK, heat interface units, dirt and air separators, dosing pots, electromagnetic water conditioners, pressurisation units and more recently products specifically designed for the offsite market include the PUR - Packaged Utility Room and Optimise Underground Packaged Plant Room.

Dutypoint customers benefit from the wealth of expertise and knowledge that has been built up over many years in the industry, combined with our impressive buying power which enables us to offer products with the best possible components at competitive prices.

In 2014, the Elmbridge Pump Company was rebranded to come under the Dutypoint banner, and Dutypoint Pumps was born, with an ongoing mission to be the leading supplier of pumps to the trade in the UK, with first-class service, a wealth of knowledge to share and a commitment to being at the forefront of innovation in the industry.

Dudypoint Pumps has access to 1,000's of water pumps, spares and ancillaries for large residential, commercial and industrial applications from over 400 major brands including Grundfos, Lowara, Ebara, HCP, Wilo, KSB, DAB, Flygt, Armstrong and Sulzer, and many more from some of the more obscure pump brands too!

Dutypoint Pumps prides itself on unrivalled levels of service, selection of products and technical knowledge and aims to build long-term customer relationships. Our well-trained team, supported by a library of information and technical knowledge, passionately care for each enquiry, from small parts to a complete system. The company also boasts an in-house fabrication facility, enabling us to offer bespoke pipework solutions to save time on-site when installing pumps.

Integrity, transparency, accountability and clear communication are crucial to how we do business. We stand by what we say, today and every day and place the customer at the heart of the operation.

Our customers come to us first for the quality of our products, but they stay with us for our service. We have the capability and knowledge to ensure that every project is a success. Customers who work with us benefit from a dedicated account manager who is their first port of call for all aspects of the project, remaining on hand to provide any specialist advice that is needed at any point during the project.

The latest evolution in the story of Dutypoint is the launch of the new Tradepumps.com website.

Tradepumps.com is part of the Dutypoint Group, and the launch coincides with both the systems and pumps divisions of the business now simply being known as Dutypoint.

Tradepumps.com is a leading on-line distributor of water pumps, spares and ancillaries.

Dutypoint benchmark their competitors to ensure that they always offer the very best prices and through their Price Match guarantee if any pump is found to be cheaper on another website, they claim to be able to match that price.

With a significant stock holding, Dutypoint can can help their clients for their immediate needs with same and next day delivery options on many of their best-selling ranges. They also offer free delivery on all orders over £50.

The real Tradepumps difference though is their expert knowledge; of knowing pumps inside out and every day they use that vast knowledge and experience built up over 40 years of first the Elmbridge Supply Company, then the Elmbridge Pump Company and more recently Dutypoint, to find solutions to customer's pump challenges. For pump failures and to find a replacement, you can get in touch with them, send a picture through the Pumpsnap feature on the Tradepumps website, and they'll do the leg work to find exactly the pump that a customer would need, at a price that fits their budget, and within the required timeframe.

From sourcing a single pump to designing a complex pumped system, Tradepumps.com and Dutypoint are the 'go-to' experts.

Web: https://www.tradepumps.com/

Media Contact:

Freephone: +44-(0)-1452-300110

Email: tradepumps@dutypoint.com