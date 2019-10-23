

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone consumer confidence weakened more-than-expected in October to its lowest level in 10 months, preliminary data from the European Commission showed on Wednesday.



The flash consumer confidence index fell to -7.6 from -6.5 in September. Economists had forecast a score of -6.7.



The latest reading was the lowest since December, when it was -7.8.



The EU consumer confidence index shed 0.9 points to reach -7.3 in October.



The European Commission is set to release the final figure for consumer confidence along with the economic sentiment data on October 30.



