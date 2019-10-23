DJ Caterpillar Inc.: Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results_Exhibit 99.1

Caterpillar Inc. Caterpillar Inc.: Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results_Exhibit 99.1 23-Oct-2019 / 16:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Exhibit 99.1 Caterpillar Inc. 3Q 2019 Earnings Release October 23, 2019 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Caterpillar Reports Third-Quarter 2019 Results Third Quarter Highlights: ($ in billions 2019 2018 - Sales and revenues except profit down 6%; profit per per share) share down 8% Sales and $12.8 $13.5 - Returned about $1.8 Revenues billion in share repurchases and dividends Profit Per $2.66 $2.88 - Full-year profit Share per share outlook range lowered to $10.90 to $11.40 DEERFIELD, Ill. - Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) today announced third-quarter 2019 sales and revenues of $12.8 billion, a 6% decrease compared with $13.5 billion in the third quarter of 2018. Third-quarter 2019 profit per share was $2.66, compared with $2.88 profit per share in the third quarter of 2018. The primary driver of the decline in sales and revenues was a $1.2 billion movement in dealers' inventories. Dealers decreased their inventories about $400 million during the third quarter of 2019, after increasing their inventories about $800 million during the third quarter of 2018. During the third quarter of 2019, the company made a $1.5 billion discretionary pension contribution financed from proceeds of a debt issuance. As a result, Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) operating cash flow was negative $188 million. The company also repurchased $1.2 billion of Caterpillar common stock and paid dividends of $0.6 billion in the third quarter of 2019. The enterprise cash balance at the end of the third quarter of 2019 was $7.9 billion. "Our volumes declined as dealers reduced their inventories, and end-user demand, while positive, was lower than our expectations," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "We remain focused on executing our strategy and continuing to achieve our Investor Day targets for margin improvement and free cash flow." 2019 Outlook The company is lowering its full-year profit per share outlook range to $10.90 to $11.40, compared to the previous outlook which was at the low end of the $12.06 to $13.06 range. Both ranges include the first-quarter $0.31 per share discrete tax benefit. The revised guidance now assumes modestly lower sales in 2019. The company remains focused on maintaining a competitive and flexible cost structure, including managing production levels. "In the fourth quarter, we now expect end-user demand to be flat and dealers to make further inventory reductions due to global economic uncertainty," said Umpleby. "Caterpillar's improved lead times, along with these dealer inventory reductions, will enable us to respond quickly to positive or negative developments in the global economy in 2020. We are expanding our offerings and investing in services, including digital capabilities, to drive long-term profitable growth, while continuing to achieve our Investor Day targets for improved financial performance." The outlook does not include a mark-to-market gain or loss for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit plans, which will be excluded from adjusted profit per share in the fourth quarter of 2019 along with any other material discrete items. CONSOLIDATED RESULTS Consolidated Sales and Revenues The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the third quarter of 2018 (at left) and the third quarter of 2019 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees. Total sales and revenues of $12.758 billion in the third quarter of 2019 decreased $752 million, or 6%, compared with $13.510 billion in the third quarter of 2018. The decline was due to lower sales volume driven by the unfavorable impact from changes in dealer inventories, partially offset by higher end-user demand across the three primary segments. Dealers decreased machine and engine inventories about $400 million during the third quarter of 2019, compared with an increase of about $800 million during the third quarter of 2018. Sales decreased across the three primary segments and in all regions except for Latin America, which was about flat. Sales and Revenues by Segment (Millions of Third Sales Price Currency Inter-Segment / Third $ % dollars) Quarte Other Quarte r 2018 r 2019 Volume Realization Change Change Construction $ 5, $ (358 ) $ 26 $ (47 ) $ (15 ) $ 5, $ (394 ) (7%) Industries 68 28 3 9 Resource 2,63 (389 ) 50 (20 ) 32 2,31 (327 ) (12%) Industries 8 1 Energy & 5,55 31 11 (57 ) (88 ) 5,45 (103 ) (2%) Transportati 5 2 on All Other 113 (9 ) - (1 ) 8 111 (2 ) (2%) Segment Corporate (1,2 ) (26 ) (1 ) 1 63 (1,1 ) 37 Items and 26 89 Eliminations Machinery, 12,7 (751 ) 86 (124 ) - 11,9 (789 ) (6%) Energy & 63 74 Transportati on Financial 845 - - - 20 865 20 2% Products Segment Corporate (98 ) - - - 17 (81 ) 17 Items and Eliminations Financial 747 - - - 37 784 37 5% Products Revenues Consolidated $ 13 $ (751 ) $ 86 $ (124 ) $ 37 $ 12 $ (752 ) (6%) Sales and ,5 ,7 Revenues 10 58 Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region North Latin EAME Asia/Pacific External Inter-Segment Total Sales America America Sales and and Revenues Revenues (Millions of $ % Chg $ % Chg $ % Chg $ % Chg $ % Chg $ % Chg $ % Chg dollars) Third Quarter 2019 Construction $ 2, 3% $ 413 12% $ 1, (6%) $ 1,0 (29%) $ 5, (7%) $ 14 (52%) $ 5, (7%) Industries 72 04 86 27 28 8 8 5 9 Resource 789 (7%) 349 (18%) 396 (31%) 645 (6%) 2,17 (14%) 132 32% 2,31 (12%) Industries 9 1 Energy & 2,12 (8%) 378 15% 1,22 4% 831 10% 4,56 -% 890 (9%) 5,45 (2%) Transportati 9 4 2 2 on All Other 1 (93%) 6 -% 8 100% 12 (33%) 27 (27%) 84 11% 111 (2%) Segment Corporate (62 ) 1 (7 ) (1 ) (69 ) (1,120 ) (1,1 ) Items and 89 Eliminations Machinery, 5,58 (3%) 1,147 2% 2,66 (7%) 2,573 (14%) 11,9 (6%) - -% 11,9 (6%) Energy & 5 9 74 74 Transportati on Financial 560 -% 79 16% 102 1% 124 6% 865 2% - -% 865 2% Products Segment

Corporate (43 ) (15 ) (8 ) (15 ) (81 ) - (81 ) Items and Eliminations Financial 517 4% 64 14% 94 (1%) 109 10% 784 5% - -% 784 5% Products Revenues Consolidated $ 6, (3%) $ 1,2 2% $ 2, (7%) $ 2,6 (13%) $ 12 (6%) $ - -% $ 12 (6%) Sales and 10 11 76 82 ,7 ,7 Revenues 2 3 58 58 Third Quarter 2018 Construction $ 2, $ 369 $ 1, $ 1,5 $ 5, $ 29 $ 5, Industries 64 10 30 65 68 6 9 4 3 Resource 849 427 574 688 2,53 100 2,63 Industries 8 8 Energy & 2,30 330 1,18 758 4,57 978 5,55 Transportati 9 0 7 5 on All Other 15 - 4 18 37 76 113 Segment Corporate (40 ) 1 (5 ) 1 (43 ) (1,183 ) (1,2 ) Items and 26 Eliminations Machinery, 5,77 1,127 2,86 2,995 12,7 - 12,7 Energy & 9 2 63 63 Transportati on Financial 559 68 101 117 845 - 845 Products Segment Corporate (62 ) (12 ) (6 ) (18 ) (98 ) - (98 ) Items and Eliminations Financial 497 56 95 99 747 - 747 Products Revenues Consolidated $ 6, $ 1,1 $ 2, $ 3,0 $ 13 $ - $ 13 Sales and 27 83 95 94 ,5 ,5 Revenues 6 7 10 10 Consolidated Operating Profit The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated operating profit between the third quarter of 2018 (at left) and the third quarter of 2019 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees. The bar titled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery, Energy & Transportation's other operating (income) expenses. Operating profit for the third quarter of 2019 was $2.020 billion, a decrease of $115 million, or 5%, compared with $2.135 billion in the third quarter of 2018. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales volume. This decrease was partially offset by favorable price realization and lower selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and research and development (R&D) expenses. Favorable price realization continued to offset manufacturing costs and lower SG&A/R&D expenses were mostly due to a reduction in short-term incentive compensation expense. Operating profit margin was 15.8% for both the third quarters of 2019 and 2018. Profit by Segment (Millions of Third Third $ % dollars) Quarter Quarter 2019 2018 Change Change Construction $ 940 $ 1,0 $ (118 ) (11 %) Industries 58 Resource 311 414 (103 ) (25 %) Industries Energy & 1,021 973 48 5 % Transportatio n All Other (21 ) (10 ) (11 ) (110 %) Segment Corporate (363 ) (371 ) 8 Items and Eliminations Machinery, 1,888 2,064 (176 ) (9 %) Energy & Transportatio n Financial 218 201 17 8 % Products Segment Corporate 21 (30 ) 51 Items and Eliminations Financial 239 171 68 40 % Products Consolidating (107 ) (100 ) (7 ) Adjustments Consolidated $ 2,0 $ 2,1 $ (115 ) (5 %) Operating 20 35 Profit Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items The provision for income taxes for the third quarter of 2019 reflected an estimated annual tax rate of 26%, compared with 24% for the third quarter of 2018. The increase was largely driven by the application of U.S. tax reform provisions to the earnings of certain non-U.S. subsidiaries, which do not have a calendar fiscal year-end. These provisions did not apply to these subsidiaries in 2018. CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES (Millions of dollars) Segment Sales Third Sales Price Currency Inter-Segment Third $ % Quarter Volume Realizatio Quarte 2018 n r 2019 Change Change Total Sales $ 5,6 $ (358 ) $ 26 $ (47 ) $ (15 ) $ 5, $ (394 ) (7 %) 83 28 9 Sales by Geographic Region Third Third $ % Quarter Quarter 2019 2018 Change Change North America $ 2,7 $ 2,64 $ 82 3 % 28 6 Latin America 413 369 44 12 % EAME 1,048 1,109 (61 ) (6 %) Asia/Pacific 1,086 1,530 (444 ) (29 %) External 5,275 5,654 (379 ) (7 %) Sales Inter-segment 14 29 (15 ) (52 %) Total Sales $ 5,2 $ 5,68 $ (394 ) (7 %) 89 3 Segment Profit Third Third % Quarter Quarter 2019 2018 Change Change Segment $ 940 $ 1,05 $ (118 ) (11 %) Profit 8 Segment 17.8 % 18.6 % (0.8 pts) Profit Margin Construction Industries' total sales were $5.289 billion in the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of $394 million, or 7%, compared with $5.683 billion in the third quarter of 2018. The decrease was due to lower sales volume driven by the unfavorable impact from changes in dealer inventories, partially offset by higher end-user demand for construction equipment. Dealers increased inventories during the third quarter of 2018, compared with a decrease in the third quarter of 2019. 1) In North America, sales increased primarily due to favorable price realization and higher demand for equipment, mostly to support road and non-residential building construction activities. 2) Sales were higher in Latin America, but construction activities remained at low levels. 3) In EAME, the sales decrease was primarily due to currency impacts related to the euro. Unfavorable price realization and lower sales volume also contributed to the decrease. 4) Sales in Asia/Pacific were lower across most of the region primarily due to lower demand in China, including unfavorable changes in dealer inventories, amid continued competitive pressures. Construction Industries' profit was $940 million in the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of $118 million, or 11%, compared with $1.058 billion in the third quarter of 2018. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales volume, partially offset by lower SG&A/R&D expenses and favorable price realization. Lower SG&A/R&D expenses were primarily due to lower short-term incentive compensation expense. RESOURCE INDUSTRIES (Millions of dollars) Segment Sales Third Sales Price Currency Inter-Segment Third $ % Quarter Volume Realizatio Quarte 2018 n r 2019

Change Change Total Sales $ 2,6 $ (389 ) $ 50 $ (20 ) $ 32 $ 2, $ (327 ) (12 %) 38 31 1 Sales by Geographic Region Third Third $ % Quarter Quarter 2019 2018 Change Change North America $ 789 $ 849 $ (60 ) (7 %) Latin America 349 427 (78 ) (18 %) EAME 396 574 (178 ) (31 %) Asia/Pacific 645 688 (43 ) (6 %) External 2,179 2,538 (359 ) (14 %) Sales Inter-segment 132 100 32 32 % Total Sales $ 2,3 $ 2,63 $ (327 ) (12 %) 11 8 Segment Profit Third Third % Quarter Quarter 2019 2018 Change Change Segment $ 311 $ 414 $ (103 ) (25 %) Profit Segment 13.5 % 15.7 % (2.2 pts) Profit Margin Resource Industries' total sales were $2.311 billion in the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of $327 million, or 12%, compared with $2.638 billion in the third quarter of 2018. The decrease was due to lower sales volume driven by the unfavorable impact from changes in dealer inventories, partially offset by higher end-user demand for equipment and favorable price realization. Dealers decreased inventories during the third quarter of 2019, compared with an increase in the third quarter of 2018. While commodity prices are generally supportive of reinvestment, the company believes mining customers are cautious due to economic uncertainty. Mining sales were also impacted by lower thermal coal prices. In addition, sales decreased for equipment supporting non-residential construction and quarry and aggregates driven by a reduction in dealer inventories. Resource Industries' profit was $311 million in the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of $103 million, or 25%, compared with $414 million in the third quarter of 2018. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales volume, partially offset by favorable price realization. ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION (Millions of dollars) Segment Sales Third Sales Price Currency Inter-Segment Third $ % Quarte Volume Realizati Quarte r 2018 on r 2019 Change Change Total Sales $ 5, $ 31 $ 11 $ (57 ) $ (88 ) $ 5, $ (103 ) (2 %) 55 45 5 2 Sales by Application Third Third $ % Quarte Quarter r 2019 2018 Change Change Oil and Gas $ 1, $ 1,3 $ (116 ) (9 %) 24 62 6 Power 1,12 1,102 21 2 % Generation 3 Industrial 980 863 117 14 % Transportation 1,21 1,250 (37 ) (3 %) 3 External Sales 4,56 4,577 (15 ) - % 2 Inter-segment 890 978 (88 ) (9 %) Total Sales $ 5, $ 5,5 $ (103 ) (2 %) 45 55 2 Segment Profit Third Third % Quarte Quarter r 2019 2018 Change Change Segment Profit $ 1, $ 973 $ 48 5 % 02 1 Segment Profit 18.7 % 17.5 % 1.2 pts Margin Energy & Transportation's total sales were $5.452 billion in the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of $103 million, or 2%, compared with $5.555 billion in the third quarter of 2018. Sales decreased primarily due to lower inter-segment engine sales. 1) Oil and Gas - Sales decreased for reciprocating engines in North America primarily due to lower demand in well servicing applications. This was partially offset by higher sales of turbines and turbine-related services. 2) Power Generation - Sales increased mostly due to higher deliveries in North America for large diesel reciprocating engines and turbines, partially offset by lower sales of reciprocating engines in EAME. 3) Industrial - Sales improved primarily in EAME and Asia/Pacific driven by higher end-user demand. 4) Transportation - Sales were lower primarily due to timing of locomotive deliveries. Energy & Transportation's profit was $1.021 billion in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of $48 million, or 5%, compared with $973 million in the third quarter of 2018. Lower sales volume, including an unfavorable mix of products, was more than offset by favorable other operating income/expense and SG&A/R&D expenses mostly due to a reduction in short-term incentive compensation expense. FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT (Millions of dollars) Revenues by Geographic Region Third Third $ % Quarter Quarter 2019 2018 Change Change North $ 560 $ 559 $ 1 - % America Latin 79 68 11 16 % America EAME 102 101 1 1 % Asia/Pacific 124 117 7 6 % Total $ 865 $ 845 $ 20 2 % Revenues Segment Profit Third Third % Quarter Quarter 2019 2018 Change Change Segment $ 218 $ 201 $ 17 8 % Profit Financial Products' segment revenues were $865 million in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of $20 million, or 2%, from the third quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to higher average financing rates in North America and Asia/Pacific, partially offset by an unfavorable impact due to the absence of fees associated with an intercompany credit facility in North America. Financial Products' segment profit was $218 million in the third quarter of 2019, up 8% compared with $201 million in the third quarter of 2018. The favorable change was primarily due to an increase in net yield on average earning assets and a decrease in the provision for credit losses at Cat Financial, partially offset by unfavorable impacts from higher SG&A expenses, the mark-to-market on equity securities in Insurance Services and the absence of the intercompany credit facility. At the end of the third quarter of 2019, past dues at Cat Financial were 3.19%, compared with 3.47% at the end of the third quarter of 2018. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were $103 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared with $40 million for the third quarter of 2018. The increase in write-offs, net of recoveries, was primarily driven by Caterpillar Power Finance, concentrated in the marine portfolio, and EAME, mostly in the Middle East. As of September 30, 2019, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $434 million, or 1.57% of finance receivables, compared with $523 million, or 1.81% of finance receivables at June 30, 2019. The allowance for credit losses at year-end 2018 was $511 million, or 1.80% of finance receivables. Corporate Items and Eliminations Expense for corporate items and eliminations was $342 million in the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of $59 million from the third quarter of 2018, primarily due to lower restructuring costs. Dealer Inventories and Order Backlog Dealers decreased machine and engine inventories about $400 million during the third quarter of 2019, compared with an increase of about $800 million during the third quarter of 2018, led by Construction Industries and Resource Industries. At the end of the third quarter of 2019, the order backlog was $14.6 billion, about $400 million lower than the second quarter of 2019. Notes 1) Glossary of terms is included on the Caterpillar website at http://www.caterpillar.com/investors/. 2) Information on non-GAAP financial measures is included in the appendix on page 21. 3) Caterpillar will conduct a teleconference and live webcast, with a slide presentation, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, to discuss its 2019 third-quarter financial results. The accompanying slides will be available before the webcast on the Caterpillar website at http://www.caterpillar.com/investors/events-and-presentations. About Caterpillar For more than 90 years, Caterpillar Inc. has been making sustainable progress possible and driving positive change on every continent. Customers turn to Caterpillar to help them develop infrastructure, energy and natural resource assets. With 2018 sales and revenues of $54.722 billion, Caterpillar is

the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. The company principally operates through its three primary segments - Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation - and also provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment. For more information, visit caterpillar.com. To connect with us on social media, visit caterpillar.com/social-media. Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this press release relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "target," "guide," "project," "intend," "could," "should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements. Caterpillar's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers' needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) inventory management decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers; (x) a failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; (xi) union disputes or other employee relations issues; (xii) adverse effects of unexpected events including natural disasters; (xiii) disruptions or volatility in global financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (xiv) failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (xv) our Financial Products segment's risks associated with the financial services industry; (xvi) changes in interest rates or market liquidity conditions; (xvii) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of Cat Financial's customers; (xviii) currency fluctuations; (xix) our or Cat Financial's compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt agreements; (xx) increased pension plan funding obligations; (xxi) alleged or actual violations of trade or anti-corruption laws and regulations; (xxii) additional tax expense or exposure, including the impact of U.S. tax reform; (xxiii) significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; (xxiv) new regulations or changes in financial services regulations; (xxv) compliance with environmental laws and regulations; and (xxvi) other factors described in more detail in Caterpillar's Forms 10-Q, 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Machinery, Energy & Transportation Caterpillar defines Machinery, Energy & Transportation as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries with Financial Products accounted for on the equity basis. Machinery, Energy & Transportation information relates to the design, manufacture and marketing of Caterpillar products. Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment. The nature of these businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. The company also believes this presentation will assist readers in understanding Caterpillar's business. Pages 12-20 reconcile Machinery, Energy & Transportation with Financial Products on the equity basis to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information. Caterpillar's latest financial results and outlook are also available online: http://www.caterpillar.com/en/investors.html http://www.caterpillar.com/en/investors/quarterly-results.html (live broadcast/replays of quarterly conference call) Caterpillar investor relations contact: Jennifer Driscoll, 224-551-4382 or Driscoll_Jennifer@cat.com Caterpillar media contact: Kate Kenny, 224-551-4133 or Kenny_Kate@cat.com Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Sales and revenues: Sales of $ 11,9 $ 12,7 $ 38,3 $ 38,1 Machinery, 74 63 69 92 Energy & Transportation Revenues of 784 747 2,287 2,188 Financial Products Total sales and 12,758 13,510 40,656 40,380 revenues Operating costs: Cost of goods 8,569 9,022 27,513 27,010 sold Selling, general 1,251 1,299 3,879 4,015 and administrative expenses Research and 431 479 1,307 1,384 development expenses Interest expense 189 185 571 533 of Financial Products Other operating 298 390 946 1,028 (income) expenses Total operating 10,738 11,375 34,216 33,970 costs Operating profit 2,020 2,135 6,440 6,410 Interest expense 103 102 309 305 excluding Financial Products Other income 88 102 316 350 (expense) Consolidated 2,005 2,135 6,447 6,455 profit before taxes Provision 518 415 1,470 1,377 (benefit) for income taxes Profit of 1,487 1,720 4,977 5,078 consolidated companies Equity in profit 7 7 20 21 (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies Profit of 1,494 1,727 4,997 5,099 consolidated and affiliated companies Less: Profit - - 2 - (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests Profit 1 $ 1,49 $ 1,72 $ 4,99 $ 5,09 4 7 5 9 Profit per $ 2.69 $ 2.92 $ 8.84 $ 8.57 common share Profit per $ 2.66 $ 2.88 $ 8.75 $ 8.45 common share - diluted 2 Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions) - Basic 556.3 592.1 565.2 595.3 - Diluted 2 561.2 599.4 570.8 603.8 1 Profit attributable to common shareholders. 2 Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method. Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars) September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and $ 7,906 $ 7,857 short-term investments Receivables - 8,275 8,802 trade and other Receivables - 9,192 8,650 finance Prepaid 1,607 1,765 expenses and other current assets Inventories 12,180 11,529 Total current 39,160 38,603 assets Property, 12,842 13,574 plant and equipment - net Long-term 1,193 1,161 receivables - trade and other Long-term 12,412 13,286 receivables - finance Noncurrent 1,372 1,439 deferred and refundable income taxes Intangible 1,630 1,897 assets Goodwill 6,142 6,217 Other assets 3,242 2,332 Total assets $ 77,993 $ 78,509 Liabilities Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings: =- Machinery, $ - $ - Energy & Transportation =- Financial 4,268 5,723 Products Accounts 6,141 7,051 payable Accrued 3,727 3,573 expenses Accrued wages, 1,518 2,384 salaries and employee benefits

