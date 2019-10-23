Web Presence: James Weatherstone, Licensed Master Social Worker, Advocates for Mental Health Awareness

HUDSON VALLEY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2019 / On October 10th, millions of people around the globe, as well as healthcare providers and organizations such as the World Health Organization and World Federation for Mental Health, observed World Mental Health Day. The international holiday is a platform for global mental health education, awareness, and advocacy to eliminate the stigma attached to mental illness. Along with the voices of countless individuals and entities sharing stories, information, and messages of support and hope, on this day, like any other, there were also numerous mental health care professionals working on the front lines to support those living with or affected by mental illness. Some of these professionals are social workers. James Weatherstone of Hudson Valley, NY, is one such mental health advocate and Licensed Master Social Worker (LMSW) who is dedicated to raising awareness for mental health in the U.S. and beyond.

James Weatherstone earned his Master of Social Work from Adelphi University in 2014 after a 34-year career as an actor. He graduated summa cum laude with a 3.97 GPA. While James Weatherstone had always had the heart and passion for helping others, his education equipped him with the special skills and knowledge of a social worker in the context of mental health therapy, providing specialized support services for clients in a clinical setting.

In the United States, about one in five adults experience mental illness each year, with one in 25 adults experiencing a serious mental health challenge each year, according to organizations and entities such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), and the U.S. Department of Justice. In addition, about one in six youths ages 6-17 experience a mental illness each year, and suicide is the second-leading cause of death among people ages 10-34. With these numbers in mind, it's clear to see why caring individuals like James Weatherstone are such a critical part of their community's framework.

Currently based in Hudson Valley, New York, James Weatherstone has held social work-related posts over the years. This includes the Director of Social Services at Campbell Hall Rehabilitation Center Inc., also known as Campbell Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, a facility with over 100 residences. In this role, he wore many hats, coordinating with center staff, outside medical providers, and working one-on-one with patients and other members of the patients' care teams on a daily basis. Prior to this, he was also a paid social work intern with the Veterans Administration. In this role, he performed social work case management, group and individual psychotherapy, extensive work with geriatrics and dementia patients and substance abuse patients.

In his years in the field, James Weatherstone was highly-regarded by coworkers, administrators, and patients. His compassion and expertise, as well as his strong work ethic, were known throughout the Hudson Valley mental health community.

Today, although James Weatherstone has moved on from his post at Campbell Hall Rehabilitation Center, he continues to advocate for mental health awareness and better social services for mentally ill individuals and their families. He is known throughout the community for his resilience, intelligence, and generosity.

To learn more about James Weatherstone, his credentials, and career, visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/james-weatherstone-86189b98/.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7865519491

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/563925/James-Weatherstone-Licensed-Master-Social-Worker-Advocates-for-Mental-Health-Awareness