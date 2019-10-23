Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2019) - Alternative IQ held their yearly hedge fund awards dinner on October 22nd, 2019 where veteran Canadian Portfolio Manager and Exempt Market Dealer, K2 & Associates Investment Management Inc. took home the top prize for the 3-year and 5-year sharpe ratio award for performance of their originating fund, The K2 Principal Fund L.P.

The K2 Principal Fund L.P. is a multi-strategy fund that invests primarily in the North American equities and debt markets. K2's objective is to generate above average rates of return by using quantitative strategies designed to take advantage of market inefficiencies. K2 employs an active management style with a focus on event-driven situations including: merger arbitrage, long/short, alpha investing (non-market correlated/absolute returns), activist investing, pairs trading, convertible arbitrage, distressed debt, private equity, restructurings. The fund uses various hedging techniques to mitigate downside risk including the extensive use of options where possible.

K2 & Associates is a hedge fund manager with a 19-year track record of successfully managing money and creating value for our shareholders and stakeholders at large. The dedicated team of investment professionals and risk managers have a broad skill set and maintain strong relationships with domain experts across many industries. The firm's principals have all their material capital invested in the firm and represent over 65% of all capital in the fund.

For more information about K2 & Associates Investment Management and their funds, please contact Kelly Davies kdavies@k2.ca

Please note that you must be an accredited investor as per the OSC definition to invest in either fund.

