

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The former U.S. envoy to Ukraine has testified before the House Intelligence Committee that President Donald Trump proposed to release military aid to Ukraine on condition that his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky promise to conduct an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.



Biden is the front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, and his son was on the board of a gas company in Ukraine.



In one of the most damaging evidence yet in the Democrats' impeachment inquiry against Trump, Ambassador William Taylor said that he was told the President wanted Ukraine to probe the dealings of Joe Biden, his potential rival in the 2020 presidential election.



'Our relationship with Ukraine was being fundamentally undermined by an irregular, informal channel of US, policy-making and by the withholding of vital security assistance for domestic political reasons,' Taylor said during his nearly 10 hours-long closed-door testimony Tuesday.



The veteran diplomat has reportedly narrated a number of incidents that directly linked Trump to a quid pro quo with Ukraine.



Rep. Eric Swalwell, member of the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees, said after Taylor's deposition that the top U.S. diplomat was 'a highly, credible witness who provided a detailed account of what he saw in his service in Ukraine.'



'The Ukraine shakedown is not just some aberrational act by the president. This is what he did in the 2016 election, and that will be very, very relevant as the Senate considers the urgency to act to protect the 2020 election,' said the Democratic lawmaker from California.



Taylor is the latest witness to testify before House Democrats in an impeachment investigation they launched into Trump's controversial phone call with Ukraine's president in July.



The Committees are investigating the extent to which Trump jeopardized national security by pressing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to interfere with the 2020 U.S. presidential election and withholding security assistance provided by Congress to help Ukraine counter Russian aggression, as well as any efforts to cover up these matters.



Trump says the impeachment inquiry is the greatest witch hunt in U.S. history.



