Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) (LSPU LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 23-Oct-2019 / 18:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) DEALING DATE: 22-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 30.6438 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 96824021 CODE: LSPU LN ISIN: LU0496786657 ISIN: LU0496786657 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LSPU LN Sequence No.: 24448 EQS News ID: 895285 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 23, 2019 12:05 ET (16:05 GMT)