Lyxor SG European Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist (SGQG LN) Lyxor SG European Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Oct-2019 / 18:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG European Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 22-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 111.6012 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 328722 CODE: SGQG LN ISIN: LU0959210278 ISIN: LU0959210278 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQG LN Sequence No.: 24481 EQS News ID: 895351 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 23, 2019 12:06 ET (16:06 GMT)