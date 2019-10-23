Lyxor Smart Cash - UCITS ETF C-USD (SMTC LN) Lyxor Smart Cash - UCITS ETF C-USD: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Oct-2019 / 18:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Smart Cash - UCITS ETF C-USD DEALING DATE: 22-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 1067.4185 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 247560 CODE: SMTC LN ISIN: LU1248511575 ISIN: LU1248511575 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SMTC LN Sequence No.: 24496 EQS News ID: 895381 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 23, 2019 12:06 ET (16:06 GMT)