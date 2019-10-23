Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (U13G LN) Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Oct-2019 / 18:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 22-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 101.3685 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2305501 CODE: U13G LN ISIN: LU1407887162 ISIN: LU1407887162 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U13G LN Sequence No.: 24505 EQS News ID: 895399 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 23, 2019 12:07 ET (16:07 GMT)