Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (CRNL LN) Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Oct-2019 / 18:08 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 16.1218 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5295602 CODE: CRNL LN ISIN: LU1829218582 ISIN: LU1829218582 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRNL LN Sequence No.: 24557 EQS News ID: 895503 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 23, 2019 12:08 ET (16:08 GMT)