Lyxor MSCI EM Latin America UCITS ETF - Acc (LTML LN) Lyxor MSCI EM Latin America UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Oct-2019 / 18:08 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM Latin America UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 28.6911 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1961300 CODE: LTML LN ISIN: LU1900066629 ISIN: LU1900066629 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LTML LN Sequence No.: 24577 EQS News ID: 895543 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 23, 2019 12:08 ET (16:08 GMT)