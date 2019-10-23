Lyxor MSCI World ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (WESG LN) Lyxor MSCI World ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Oct-2019 / 18:11 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 22.0256 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 929696 CODE: WESG LN ISIN: LU1792117779 ISIN: LU1792117779 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WESG LN Sequence No.: 24555 EQS News ID: 895499 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 23, 2019 12:11 ET (16:11 GMT)