Lyxor FTSE USA Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc (MVUX LN) Lyxor FTSE USA Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Oct-2019 / 18:12 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE USA Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 149.2069 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1267647 CODE: MVUX LN ISIN: LU1646362167 ISIN: LU1646362167 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MVUX LN Sequence No.: 24536 EQS News ID: 895461 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 23, 2019 12:12 ET (16:12 GMT)