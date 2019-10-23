Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GILS LN) Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Oct-2019 / 18:13 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 22-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 145.0482 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3689001 CODE: GILS LN ISIN: LU1407892592 ISIN: LU1407892592 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GILS LN Sequence No.: 24516 EQS News ID: 895421 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 23, 2019 12:14 ET (16:14 GMT)