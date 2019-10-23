Lyxor FTSE Emerging Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc (MVMX LN) Lyxor FTSE Emerging Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Oct-2019 / 18:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE Emerging Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 97.6206 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 76735 CODE: MVMX LN ISIN: LU1237527673 ISIN: LU1237527673 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MVMX LN Sequence No.: 24495 EQS News ID: 895379 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 23, 2019 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)