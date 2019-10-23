Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc (SP5L LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Oct-2019 / 18:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 177.7959 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8260589 CODE: SP5L LN ISIN: LU1135865084 ISIN: LU1135865084 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SP5L LN Sequence No.: 24486 EQS News ID: 895361 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 23, 2019 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)