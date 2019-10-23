Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc (MEUD LN) Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Oct-2019 / 18:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 160.7895 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8481962 CODE: MEUD LN ISIN: LU0908500753 ISIN: LU0908500753 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUD LN Sequence No.: 24477 EQS News ID: 895343 End of Announcement EQS News Service

