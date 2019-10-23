Lyxor MSCI World Industrials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (INUG LN) Lyxor MSCI World Industrials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 23-Oct-2019 / 18:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Industrials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 22-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 359.0126 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 22613 CODE: INUG LN ISIN: LU0533033584 ISIN: LU0533033584 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INUG LN Sequence No.: 24465 EQS News ID: 895319 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 23, 2019 12:17 ET (16:17 GMT)