Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Match Group, Inc. ("Match" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MTCH) of the December 2, 2019 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.





The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas on behalf of all those who purchased Match securities between August 6, 2019 and September 25, 2019 (the "Class Period"). The case, Crutchfield v. Match Group, Inc. et al., No. 19-cv-02356 was filed on October 3, 2019, and has been assigned to Senior Judge Sam R. Cummings.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose: (1) that the Company used fake love interest ads to convince customers to buy and upgrade subscriptions; (2) that the Company made it difficult and confusing for consumers to cancel their subscriptions; (3) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to be subject to regulatory scrutiny; (4) that the Company lacked adequate disclosure controls and procedures; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On September 25, 2019, The Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") announced that it had sued Match.com for, among other things, using artificial love interest ads to deceive consumers into buying or upgrading subscriptions, failing to resolve disputed charges, and intentionally making it difficult to cancel subscriptions.

On this news, Match's share price fell from $72.83 per share on September 24, 2019 to a closing price of $71.44 on September 25, 2019: a $1.39 or a 1.91% drop.

