A curated collection of distinctive hotels is set to benefit from the global database of 15 million DISCOVERY members

Global Hotel Alliance ("GHA"), the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands and operator of the award-winning, multi-brand loyalty programme, DISCOVERY, today announced that The Sukhothai Hotels Resorts ("Sukhothai"), has joined GHA's growing portfolio of over 30 independent brands and 550 hotels in 78 countries.

Called by the name of the first capital of Thailand during a thriving era in the Thai history, the Sukhothai brand was founded in 1991 by HKR International Limited ("HKRI"), a company listed on the Stock Exchange in Hong Kong. Sukhothai extends GHA's Asian presence through two flagship hotels: The Sukhothai Shanghai, a contemporary lifestyle hotel, located in the city's business and entertainment area, Jing'an district, and the luxurious The Sukhothai Bangkok, located in the heart of Bangkok's financial district.

Sukhothai is the latest hotel brand to join the alliance this year, following Capella Hotel Group, Sun Resorts, Divani Collection Hotels, Nikki Beach Hotels Resorts and Fauchon Hospitality all joining to mutually-benefit from 15 million DISCOVERY members worldwide, as well as offer Sukhothai's guests an award-winning, global loyalty programme. The integration of the Sukhothai hotels into the alliance and the DISCOVERY programme is planned for Q1 2020.

Founded in 2004 with the goal of helping independent, upscale and luxury hotel brands to compete with the global majors, while retaining their individuality, this year GHA celebrates its 15th anniversary.

Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) is the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands, bringing together more than 30 brands with over 550 hotels in 78 countries. GHA uses a shared technology platform to drive incremental revenues and create cost savings for its member brands. GHA's award-winning loyalty programme, DISCOVERY, provides 15 million members exclusive opportunities to immerse themselves in local culture wherever they travel. GHA's hotel brands currently include Anantara, Atura, Avani, Capella, Corinthia, Discovery Destinations, Divani, Doyle, Elewana, GLO, JA Resorts, Kempinski, Leela, Lungarno, Marco Polo, Meritage, Meydan, Mysk, Niccolo, NUO, Oaks, Omni, Outrigger, Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL, QT, The Residence by Cenizaro, Rydges, Shaza, Thon, Tivoli, Ultratravel Collection and Viceroy. For more information, visit www.globalhotelalliance.com

The Sukhothai Hotels Resorts is a curated collection of individualised hotels, each of which reflects the distinctive culture of its destination. Each property within the brand portfolio remains distinct and uniquely designed while maintaining the essential quality that is the hallmark of the brand. The Sukhothai hotel logo consists of 22 diamond droplets forming the Chedi design that was inspired by Sukhothai, the first capital of Siam. Each drop of diamond, polished to an identical marquise shape and seemingly finding its own position within the whole represents the individuals of the qualified hotel associates who, guided by intuition yet precise in every detail, anticipate our guests' needs and cater to them exceptionally. For more information, visit www.sukhothai.com

Global Hotel Alliance

Jelena Kezika

Strategic Planning Director+97144214287

jelena.kezika@gha.com