MentionWorth Media: University Student Develops Successful Business Consulting Company

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2019 / Rohan Gurram is not your average Yale University student. This junior, majoring in Economics, is a successful entrepreneur too. In fact, his entrepreneurial interests started when he was only 17 years old. His goal was to build a company and brand name that would have a positive impact on the world.

At first, Rohan didn't know which industry to pursue. He experimented with business ideas in the restaurant industry, the financial services industry, and the music & live entertainment industry. After failing at several business startups, Rohan developed specific strategies that are important to implement during the initial stages of building any company. He came up with these strategies based on what he learned from his past failures.

So many new companies have what Rohan calls a "cold start." Even if a company has great ideas for a new product or service, the hardest part for them is getting their business off the ground and running smoothly. Rohan wanted to help struggling entrepreneurs in this type of situation. That is why he started his own consulting company to help new entrepreneurs get their businesses running strongly so that they can have a large impact on the world.

The name of Rohan's consulting company is ColdStart. It focuses on initial-phase consulting for new businesses which have not been around very long. Although their basic consulting ideas and strategies are applicable for startups in any field, they are most effective for startups in the technology industry. For this reason, an overwhelming number of ColdStart's clients are startup businesses that try to integrate artificial intelligence and machine learning into their products or services.

As you know, artificial intelligence is already changing the world. Rohan figures that if he can offer consulting services to companies which are using artificial technology, then he can help change the world too. His goal is to turn these companies into the leaders of the latest technological trends, including GAN, the Internet-of-Things, 5G, brain-computer interface, virtual reality and augmented reality.

Larger consulting firms like BCG, McKinsey, and Bain tend to focus on major corporations and bigger businesses with a lot of capital on hand. The unique thing about ColdStart is they focus on helping small business startups that need help establishing themselves. For select startups, ColdStart allows entrepreneurs to pitch a blueprint of their company's idea. If Rohan truly believes in the idea, he offers to work for free. In exchange for a small piece of equity, startups utilize ColdStart as an in-house consulting company for rapid growth.

Rohan has a rare advantage as both a college student and the owner of a consulting firm like this one. He recognizes the gap between international college students and the US consumer market. Additionally, many of his classmates at Yale are aspiring entrepreneurs with interests in technology and creation. With startups emerging every day, ColdStart has many potential clients for their consulting services.

