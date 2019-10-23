

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $10.68 billion, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $8.82 billion, or $1.14 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.7% to $33.05 billion from $29.08 billion last year.



Microsoft Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $10.68 Bln. vs. $8.82 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.38 vs. $1.14 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.24 -Revenue (Q1): $33.05 Bln vs. $29.08 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX