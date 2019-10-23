Majestic Gold Corp.: Majestic Signs Memorandums of Understanding on Four Properties

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2019 / Majestic Gold Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:MJS)(FSE:A0BK1D) is pleased to report that its Chinese subsidiary, Majestic China Holdings Corp. ("Majestic"), has entered into three separate non-binding Memorandums of Understanding ("MOUs") with three different groups (the "Parties") on four gold projects located in the Muping-Rushan gold belt in eastern Shandong Province, China.

Under the terms of each of the MOUs, Majestic and each of the Parties have agreed to a 12-month exclusivity period whereby Majestic shall have the right to carry out a thorough due diligence review of the business, finance and legal status of each party and its assets. Majestic has agreed to complete a Competent/Qualified Persons report for each of the four properties and upon completion of its due diligence, Majestic will decide upon a possible joint venture, merger or acquisition with each of the Parties and/or their assets.

Pursuant to the MOUs signed by Majestic, the Company has contracted SRK Consulting China Ltd. to prepare Competent/Qualified Persons reports for the four properties that are the subjects of the MOUs, as outlined below.

Baiheng

In August of 2015, Majestic entered into a letter of intent with Yantai Baiheng Gold Mine Co. Ltd. ("Baiheng") on two gold properties: Xia Yu Cun and Shuang Shan Tun, both in relative proximity to Majestic's Songjiagou open pit gold mine. The properties are located 16.5 and 26 kilometres northeast of Songjiagou and both properties were former gold producers and have been explored recently by Baiheng in order to expand gold mineralization laterally and at depth.

Majestic's August 2015 letter of intent with Baiheng has been terminated and has been superseded by the MOU which will allow for a more thorough due diligence of Baiheng and its two properties. Baiheng has been focused on Shuang Shan Tun, a property with a 2.05 square kilometre Prospecting License and a 0.778 square kilometre Mining License. The previous operator of Shuang Shan Tun mined eight gold mineralized structures from near surface down to a depth of about 250 metres. Since taking over, Baiheng has since discovered 15 deep gold-mineralized vein structures down to a depth of about 1,000 metres. Baiheng has developed a production shaft down to 1,000 metres in order to access three of the higher-grade mineralized structures. Baiheng has also begun development of horizontal levels and has indicated that it hopes to be in production in mid-to-late 2020.

At Xia Yu Cun, Baiheng holds a 3.14 square kilometre Prospecting License and is in the process of renewing its 0.44 square kilometre Mining License. Mining by the previous operator at Xia Yu Cun was stopped at a depth of 100 metres. Baiheng has since delineated gold mineralization from eight distinct mineralized vein structures that are found from 100-800 metres below surface but the company has not proceeded with any development on the property.

Moshan

Majestic's second MOU is with Moshan Fanda Mining Co. Ltd. ("Fanda"), owner of the Moshan property, located 14.5 kilometres northeast of Majestic's Songjiagou gold mine. Fanda owns a 5.2 square kilometre Exploration License that covers an area where they expanded mineralization on 15 gold-mineralized vein structures and discovered an additional four mineralized vein structures in exploration between 2015 and 2016.

Jiaxing

Majestic's third MOU is with Weihai Jiaxing Mining Co. Ltd. ("Jiaxing"), owner of the Waizhuang property, located approximately 25 kilometres southeast of Majestic's operation at Songjiagou. The property is comprised of a 10.15 square kilometre Exploration License. Jiaxing conducted detailed exploration of the property in 2015 and discovered a total six gold-mineralized vein structures.

Stephen Kenwood, P. Geo., a Director of Majestic, is the Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 and has read and approved this news release.

About Majestic Gold

Currently focused solely in China, Majestic Gold Corp. is a British Columbia based company engaged in commercial gold production at the Songjiagou Gold Mine in eastern Shandong Province, China. Additional information on the Company and its projects is available at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.majesticgold.com.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Kenwood, P.Geo., President and CEO

Telephone: (604) 560-9060

Email: info@majesticgold.com

Website: www.majesticgold.com

Cautionary Notes

Certain statements contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements which relate to future events. Such statements include estimates, forecasts and statements as to management's expectations with respect to, among other things, business and financial prospects, financial multiples and accretion estimates, future trends, plans, strategies, objectives and expectations, including with respect to production, exploration drilling, reserves and resources, exploitation activities and events or future operations. Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling results and information concerning mineral resource estimates may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when, and if, a project is actually developed.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expects", "plans, "anticipates", believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential", or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggestions herein. Except as required by applicable law, Majestic Gold does not intend to update any forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

SOURCE: Majestic Gold Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/563964/Majestic-Signs-Memorandums-of-Understanding-on-Four-Properties