First Resource Bank Opens New Location in Wayne

EXTON, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2019 / Wayne Pennsylvania now has a new community bank dedicated to serving the needs of local residents and businesses. First Resource Bank (OTCQX:FRSB) announced the opening of its third office located at 321 W. Lancaster Ave in Wayne, PA. This expansion of the Bank's footprint into Delaware County will help to serve the growing needs of its customers and provide the community with access to state-of-the-art banking solutions led by a team of experienced banking professionals who are deeply rooted in the community.

The Bank commemorated its grand opening with a series of ribbon cutting ceremonies that occurred early last week. In addition to providing tours of the new facility, featuring a free coin counting machine and a hi-tech conference room available for customer use, First Resource Bank made a significant gesture in support of local businesses by raffling off a gift basket filled with thousands of dollars in gift cards to neighboring stores, restaurants and service providers. The Bank also provided a series of donations to local non-profit organizations demonstrating their commitment to the Wayne community.

When we started the bank the plan was always to grow in a direction that was mutually beneficial for the Bank and the communities we serve," commented the Bank's Co-founder, President and CEO, Glenn Marshall. "Opening an office in a small town where it's all about relationships aligns with our core values. We're excited to welcome the community into our new home and to offer a suite of financial solutions geared towards saving our customers time and money."

The team at First Resource Bank's Wayne location is available to assist customers with their financial needs: Monday through Thursday, 9am- 5pm, Friday 9am-6pm, and Saturday 9am-12pm.

About First Resource Bank

First Resource Bank is a locally owned and operated Pennsylvania state-chartered bank, serving the banking needs of businesses, professionals and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The Bank offers a full range of deposit and credit services with a high level of personalized service. First Resource Bank also offers a broad range of traditional financial services and products, competitively priced and delivered in a responsive manner to small businesses, professionals and residents in the local market. For additional information visit our website at www.firstresourcebank.com. Member FDIC.

