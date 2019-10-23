

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) announced a profit for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $543 million, or $4.04 per share. This compares with $503 million, or $3.43 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $3.35 billion from $3.32 billion last year.



Ameriprise Financial Inc. earnings at a glance:



