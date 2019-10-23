

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - eBay Inc. (EBAY) reported earnings for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $310 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $720 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, eBay Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $563 million or $0.67 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue came in at $2.65 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.



eBay Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $563 Mln. vs. $554 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.67 vs. $0.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.64 -Revenue (Q3): $2.65 Bln vs. $2.65 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.73 - $0.76 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.77 - $2.82 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $2.75 - $2.78 Full year revenue guidance: $10.75 - $10.80 Bln



