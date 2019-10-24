The global hair wigs and extension market is poised to grow by USD 4.01 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of nearly 10% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 109-page research report with TOC on "Hair Wigs and Extension Market Analysis Report by product (human hair wigs and extension and synthetic hair wigs and extension), by geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), and segment forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the rising demand for premium human hair goods. Also, the increasing prominence of celebrity and social media influencers is anticipated to further boost the growth of the hair wigs and extension market.

Developed countries of the world like the US, the UK, and France are the major importers of super quality human hair wigs and extension. This is because of the growing consumer awareness about the life cycle and quality of hair wigs and extensions. Similarly, North America and Europe are also witnessing an increased demand for human hair wigs and extensions made from virgin Caucasian hair. Consumers prefer human hair goods over synthetic composites because of various factors such as the ease of styling and maintenance, better quality, and durability. Additionally, the rising per capita income of consumers will also increase the sale of premium human hair goods, which will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Hair Wigs and Extension Market Companies:

Aderans Co., Ltd.

Aderans Co., Ltd., owns and operates the business under various segments such as overseas wig business, Aderans business, Bosley business, Fontaine business, other domestic business, and other overseas business. The company offers a range of custom-made and ready-made wigs and adult extensions for men and women.

Artnature Inc.

Artnature Inc. operates the business under three segments, which include men's business, ladies' business, and ladies' ready-made wigs business. The company's key offerings include a range of hair wigs and extensions under the Hair For Life Series, Art Sera Series, MRP Series, Pufeel Series, Style LaLa, and Beauty Up Series for men and women.

Evergreen Products Group Limited

Evergreen Products Group Limited has business operations under various segments, namely wigs; hair accessories, and others; high-end human hair extensions; and Halloween products. Some of the products offered by the company are a range of fashion wigs, lace wigs, hairpieces and accessories, hair extensions and weaves, toupees, and Halloween wigs.

Godrej Consumer Products Limited

Godrej Consumer Products Limited operates the business in India, Africa, Indonesia, and others. The company's key offerings include a range of hair wigs and extensions under the DARLING brand.

Rebecca

Rebecca operates the business under the following segments: human hair weaving, synthetic hair weaving, mannequin, toupee, and wig. The company's key offerings include a range of human hair and synthetic hair wigs and extensions for men and women.

Hair Wigs and Extension Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Human hair wigs and extension

Synthetic hair wigs and extension

Hair Wigs and Extension Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

