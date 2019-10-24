GreenBox POS, LLC: GreenBox POS Onboards A New Audit Firm

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2019 / GreenBox POS ("GreenBox", "GRBX", the "Company") is pleased to announce we have engaged a new auditor, BF Borgers CPA CP ("Borgers"), to complete the audit and review work required to bring the Company to current in its reporting with the SEC. This work includes the audit of the Company's fiscal years ending December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2018 and review of the first three quarters of 2019.

Borgers has specific blockchain expertise which is needed for our audits to be completed. We are attempting to meet the timeline set for us by the OTC Markets to list on the OTCQB.

Although our previous auditor, Hall and Company Certified Public Accountants, Inc. ("Hall), did not complete its audit of the Company as of the date of the resignation, the Company believes that some of the work done by Hall will be useful to Borgers.

About GreenBox POS:

GreenBox POS ("GRBX") is a groundbreaking technology company that builds customized payment solutions for a variety of industries. The company develops individual disruptive applications integrated in an end-to-end suite of financial products, supporting multiple industries with an emphasis on Blockchain secured ledger technology. The company filed its intellectual properties (formerly 5 provisional patents for its technology) and awaits conclusion of the US-PTO and patent grants. GreenBox POS develops the following main products: POS (Point of Sale software and hardware solutions); DEL (delivery app, APIs to POS and PAY); PAY (payment app, providing financial APIs to all other components); and merchant services infrastructure (deposit and E-wallet management). All products, services and custom hardware are available from GRBX.

For more information, visit the company's website at?https://www.greenboxpos.com/

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

