The global hummus market is poised to grow by USD 1.52 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

Read the 105-page research report with TOC on "Hummus Market Analysis Report by application (sauces and dips, paste and spreads, and others), by geography (EMEA, Americas, and APAC), and segment forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the increased number of new product launches. Also, the rising retail space is anticipated to boost the growth of the hummus market.

Increasing retail space will be one of the critical trends in the global hummus market. Supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, discount stores, and online portals are the most common distribution formats of hummus. In addition to this, the sale of hummus products through various e-commerce portals is also gaining popularity among consumers. Thus, the growth of organized retail will boost the growth of the global hummus market during the forecast period.

Major Five Hummus Market Companies:

Bakkavor Group

Bakkavor Group owns and operates businesses internationally and in the UK. The company offers different types of hummus and dips such as onion, garlic, and salsa. The critical brand includes Yaas!.

Cedar's Mediterranean Foods

Cedar's Mediterranean Foods operates the business through five segments, which include hummus, tzatziki, salads, dips, and pita chips. The company's key offering includes different type of hummus such as traditional and organic hummus in different flavors such as avocado, dark chocolate, and lemon.

Haliburton International Foods

Haliburton International Foods has business operations under various segments, namely IQF fire-roasted vegetables and vegetable blends; salsas; chili pepper pastes, purees, and pepper sauces; vegetable purees and bases; sauces, dips, marinades, and spreads; soups, soup concentrates, and soup bases; hummus; and anchovy pastes and purees. The company offers various types of hummus such as curried lentil hummus, fire-roasted edamame hummus, roasted garlic hummus, black bean hummus, and Tuscan white bean hummus.

Nestlé

Nestlé operates business under six segments, which include zone AMS, zone EMENA, zone AOA, Nestle waters, Nestle nutrition, other businesses. The company offers hummus products under the brand name Tribe, which offers 17 varieties of hummus.

SABRA DIPPING CO

SABRA DIPPING CO operates in the hummus market through the segment: Dips. The company offers hummus in various styles and flavors such as BBQ hummus with jackfruit and smoked paprika, taco-inspired hummus, supremely spicy hummus, and roasted pine nut hummus.

Hummus Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Sauces and dips

Paste and spreads

Others

Hummus Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Americas

EMEA

