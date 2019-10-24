

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - E-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN) announced Thursday three new renewable energy projects in the US and UK.



Once complete, the three new Amazon renewable energy wind and solar projects will provide 265 MW of additional renewable capacity. They are expected to begin producing energy in 2021. These would supply energy to the company's Amazon Web Services data centers, which power Amazon and millions of AWS customers globally.



Amazon's newest renewable energy project in Europe will be the largest corporate wind power purchase agreement or PPA in the UK. Once complete, the new Amazon Wind Farm located on the Kintyre Peninsula, Scotland will provide 50 megawatts or MW of new renewable capacity with expected generation of 168,000 megawatt hours or MWh of clean energy annually.



In the US, the newest renewable energy solar projects will be located in Warren County, North Carolina, and Prince George County, Virginia. These two projects together would total 215 MW and generate 500,997 MWh of energy annually.



The projects supports the company's commitment to The Climate Pledge to reach 80% renewable energy by 2024 and 100% renewable energy target by 2030 on its path to net zero carbon by 2040.



Amazon has already launched 18 utility-scale wind and solar renewable energy projects that will generate over 1,600 MW of renewable capacity and deliver more than 4.6 million MWh of clean energy annually.



Amazon has also installed more than 50 solar rooftops on fulfillment centers and sort centers around the globe that generate 98 MW of renewable capacity and deliver 130,000 MWh of clean energy annually.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX