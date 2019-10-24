AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - A (500) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - A: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Oct-2019 / 06:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - A DEALING DATE: 23/10/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 49.1787 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 36114307 CODE: 500 ISIN: LU1681048804 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500 Sequence No.: 24656 EQS News ID: 895789 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 24, 2019 00:16 ET (04:16 GMT)